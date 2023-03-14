Hit-Boy & The Alchemist “Slipping Into Darkness,” Dreamville, JID & Lute “Ma Boy” & More | Daily Visuals 3.14.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As of late Hit-Boy has been lighting up the game with some superb production for some of your favorite artists, but today the rapper/producer links up with an OG beat blacksmith for a duet that true Hip-Hoppers can appreciate.

Collaborating with The Alchemist for the visuals to “Slipping Into Darkness,” Hit-Boy and Al take turns rapping over each others distinct beats while politicking in the studio that’s apparently attached to a department store or someone’s extensive closet. We’ve never seen a studio next to a gang of clothing racks, but don’t be surprised if it catches on.

Dreamville meanwhile look like they’re ready for that Creed kinda smoke and in their clip for “Ma Boy” hold down a boxing gym and get their swings in on a punching bag as they drop they bars and flex some flows.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kali Uchis and Don Toliver, Lola Brooke, and more.

HIT-BOY & THE ALCHEMIST – “SLIPPING INTO DARKNESS”

DREAMVILLE, JID & LUTE – “MA BOY”

KALI UCHIS & DON TOLIVER – “FANTASY”

LOLA BROOKE – “SO DISRESPECTFUL”

QUANDO RONDO – “TEAR IT DOWN”

MIKE SAVAGE FT. J GUTTA – “ON DA LOUD”

FAMOUS DEX – “DEXTERDIEGO2”

ALBEEL AL – “FOLLOW THE LEADER”