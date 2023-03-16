Hurricane Chris Acquitted On All Counts In Murder Trial

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hurricane Chris was charged with second-degree murder in 2020 after shooting a man he believed was attempting to steal his vehicle. This past Wednesday (March 15), the artist born Christopher Dooley was formally acquitted on all counts during his murder trial.

Local outlet WBRZ reports that Hurricane Chris, 32, was initially indicted on second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of Danzeria Farris Jr. Farris was shot multiple times at a gas station in Shreveport, La., succumbing to his wounds. Hurricane Chris was also charged with illegal possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the attorney for the “Ay Bay Bay” artist, Chris was acting in self-defense.

“He was simply trying not to be killed,” Dooley’s attorney, Alex J. Washington, told local outlet KTBS. “What we later learned is that this individual had concrete slabs in his pocket and it was a bulge in his pocket, so when Mr. Dooley faced off with him he believed that to be a weapon. When the guy put his hand in his pocket he was faced with a decision, ‘should I leave my life in this guys hands? Or, should I make a decision?’ And he made a decision to save his own life and he pulled the trigger.”

Washington added in his statement that Hurricane Chris was acquitted of the stolen car charge as well as he purchased the vehicle from an ex-girlfriend who later reported the car stolen.

Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty