Damson Idris Displays Remarkable Jay-Z Impression Again

Many have been impressed with Damson Idris on the hit series Snowfall, but his uncanny impression of Jay-Z once again has people buzzing.

The 31-year-old British-Nigerian actor was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show, and the host queried him about his friendship with Jay-Z and Beyoncé. After he answers with a laugh, Barrymore excitedly asks, “Oh my God! What is that like? They’re very embracing of you, right? Like, he’s paternal, basically, with you a bit.”

Idris admits that it’s true and shares a memory. “Yeah, I’ll be in Miami, it’s late, and I’ll call them up, and I’ll be like, ‘Hey, I can’t get a reservation at Carbone,’” he says, before delivering a spot-on impression of Jay-Z replying, “He’ll be like, ‘Damson, you gotta win a couple more Emmy’s before you can call me at 11:30.’”

It’s not the first time the actor has done it – his recollection of an awkward Zoom call he hopped on with Jay-Z and others during an appearance on Good Morning America in 2021 had many entertained.

After the crowd erupted with applause and laughter, he went on to describe his interactions with The Carters. “They’re the sweetest,” Idris said. “We’ve connected in many ways, but the Super Bowl was really great because it was really the first time I really connected with Bey, and I had just walked with Prada, and it was a huge, huge moment for me.”

The actor also spoke about his relationship with his sister and discussed his time auditioning for the lead role of Franklin Saint in the FX series with the late John Singleton – which led to him being dropped off in the middle of South Central Los Angeles.

“By audition number 8, Singleton took me to South Central, opened the car door, and said, ‘If you survive, you’ve got the role,’” he said to Barrymore. “And it really was an experience. You know, I was walking around South Central, I had to stay in character, so I wasn’t allowed to be British. And I said to his mother, ‘Oh, how lovely your hair looks today. I’m just gonna go, and you know, put this in a bin.’ And she goes, ‘John! He ain’t from here, huh?’ Nearly lost the part, but hey, six seasons later…” he concluded.

Check out the entire interview below.