Seth Rogen Shares Hilarious Story About Smoking Weed With Megan The Stallion & Her “Brother”

Of course, Seth Rogen would have an incredible story to share following The Oscars.

Seth Rogen stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, March 14 and revealed to late-night talk show host and host of this year’s Academy Awards that he smoked weed with Megan Thee Stallion and her “brother” at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

That’s cool as hell, but there is only one thing, Megan Thee Stallion is an only child.

During the interview, the actor said the Houston rapper approached him to tell him that she thinks he and her brother would totally hit it off. The energy between Rogen and her “brother” was on point, but The Fablemen’s star admits confusion set in after learning Megan Thee Stallion is an only child.

“Someone backstage [tonight] told me that she doesn’t have a brother, so now I’m confused about this whole thing,” he said with his recognizable laugh. “I don’t know what I did that night, if I’m being honest.”

He continued, “Yeah, we really did hit it off, which is what’s unfortunate because [her brother] might not exist, from what I’m hearing,” revealing the two exchanged numbers telling Kimmel and his audience members he said, “Travis call me.”

For experts on all things Megan Thee Stallion, the man Rogen smoked weed with was Travis, a.k.a. T. Farris, Thee Stallion’s manager.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Back!

Speaking of Megan Thee Stallion, the “Savage” rapper used the Oscars to make her return to the spotlight after falling off the grid following her massive victory in the Tory Lanez shooting trial.

Our favorite hottie has been active on Instagram again, dropping some time-stopping photos of herself looking refreshed, in the best shape of her life, and unbothered.

The world is a better place when Thee Stallion is around.

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/VF23 / Getty