Larry June Announces New Album With The Alchemist & Tour

Rapper Larry June’s latest project sees him teaming up with The Alchemist, with a large tour to take place after its release.
Larry June has been hard at work with the celebrated producer on his album The Great Escape. The Bay Area native posted teasers giving fans a look into his creative collaborative process with The Alchemist on social media, stoking the anticipation. “He’s been here watching the whole evolution of this shit and still in the game,” Larry said of the producer in a recent interview. “Al was somebody I looked up to musically, too. He’s done so much in hip-hop for him to be able to be relevant and jump on a new artist like myself and rap, make all the beats, and still got a crazy legacy.“
For the iconic producer, working with June was invigorating. “I find [that with] MCs that I could really mesh with, we got to find a way where we can find a sound that works,” he said. “I’ve discovered that he’s versatile. He can do a lot of shit, so when we got up it was easy. And he’s one of the easiest people that I’ve ever worked with and the most fun because his energy is positive and we going up every time. The album is set for release on March 31st.
On Tuesday (March 21st), he announced that there will be a tour for the new album as well, produced by Live Nation. The “Larry’s Market Run” Tour is a huge one, which will see him hit 47 cities across North America beginning on May 8th at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He’ll be hitting the road with Monroe Flow & DVME, stopping in major cities including Dallas, Chicago, and New York while making two stops in Canada when the tour hits Toronto and Vancouver. The tour will end at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California on July 23rd.
Tickets for the tour will be available on for presale audience purchase on Wednesday (March 22nd), and open to the general public on Friday (March 24th). There are already two singles that have been released, “60 Days” and “89 Earthquake” with more to follow in the days before the album’s release. In addition, the making of the album has been captured through a documentary produced by Miggs.
For more information on the tour dates (see below) and to purchase tickets, check out Larry June’s website. Check out The Great Escape documentary below.
LARRY’S MARKET RUN TOUR DATES
Mon May 08 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Tue May 09 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
Wed May 10 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note
Fri May 12 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
Sun May 14 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
Mon May 15 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Tue May 16 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Thu May 18 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
Fri May 19 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Sat May 20 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
Mon May 22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Tue May 23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Fri May 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Sun May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Mon May 29 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
Tue May 30 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
Thu Jun 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Sat Jun 03 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater
Sun Jun 04 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Mon Jun 05 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
Tue Jun 06 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Sat Jun 10 – Denver, CO – Summit
Tue Jun 13 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Thu Jun 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
Sat Jun 17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
Sun Jun 18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Mon Jun 19 – Toronto, ON – Opera House
Wed Jun 21 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Thu Jun 22 – New Haven, CT – Toads
Sat Jun 24 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
Sun Jun 25 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
Tue Jun 27 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Jun 29 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Fri Jun 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sat Jul 01 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Mon Jul 03 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm
Wed Jul 05 – Miami, FL – The Oasis
Thu Jul 06 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Sat Jul 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Mon Jul 10 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Wed Jul 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Fri Jul 14 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Sat Jul 15 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Sun Jul 16 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Wed Jul 19 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
Fri Jul 21 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Sun Jul 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
