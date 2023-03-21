Larry June Announces New Album With The Alchemist & Tour

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Larry June’s latest project sees him teaming up with The Alchemist, with a large tour to take place after its release.

Larry June has been hard at work with the celebrated producer on his album The Great Escape. The Bay Area native posted teasers giving fans a look into his creative collaborative process with The Alchemist on social media, stoking the anticipation. “He’s been here watching the whole evolution of this shit and still in the game,” Larry said of the producer in a recent interview. “Al was somebody I looked up to musically, too. He’s done so much in hip-hop for him to be able to be relevant and jump on a new artist like myself and rap, make all the beats, and still got a crazy legacy.“

For the iconic producer, working with June was invigorating. “I find [that with] MCs that I could really mesh with, we got to find a way where we can find a sound that works,” he said. “I’ve discovered that he’s versatile. He can do a lot of shit, so when we got up it was easy. And he’s one of the easiest people that I’ve ever worked with and the most fun because his energy is positive and we going up every time. The album is set for release on March 31st.

On Tuesday (March 21st), he announced that there will be a tour for the new album as well, produced by Live Nation. The “Larry’s Market Run” Tour is a huge one, which will see him hit 47 cities across North America beginning on May 8th at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He’ll be hitting the road with Monroe Flow & DVME, stopping in major cities including Dallas, Chicago, and New York while making two stops in Canada when the tour hits Toronto and Vancouver. The tour will end at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California on July 23rd.

Tickets for the tour will be available on for presale audience purchase on Wednesday (March 22nd), and open to the general public on Friday (March 24th). There are already two singles that have been released, “60 Days” and “89 Earthquake” with more to follow in the days before the album’s release. In addition, the making of the album has been captured through a documentary produced by Miggs.

For more information on the tour dates (see below) and to purchase tickets, check out Larry June’s website. Check out The Great Escape documentary below.

LARRY’S MARKET RUN TOUR DATES

Mon May 08 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Tue May 09 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

Wed May 10 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note

Fri May 12 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Sun May 14 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Mon May 15 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Tue May 16 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Thu May 18 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Fri May 19 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Sat May 20 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Mon May 22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Tue May 23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Fri May 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Sun May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon May 29 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

Tue May 30 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Thu Jun 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sat Jun 03 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater

Sun Jun 04 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Mon Jun 05 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Tue Jun 06 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Sat Jun 10 – Denver, CO – Summit

Tue Jun 13 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Thu Jun 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

Sat Jun 17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

Sun Jun 18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Mon Jun 19 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

Wed Jun 21 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Thu Jun 22 – New Haven, CT – Toads

Sat Jun 24 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun Jun 25 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

Tue Jun 27 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Jun 29 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Fri Jun 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Jul 01 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Mon Jul 03 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

Wed Jul 05 – Miami, FL – The Oasis

Thu Jul 06 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Sat Jul 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Mon Jul 10 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Wed Jul 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Fri Jul 14 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Sat Jul 15 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sun Jul 16 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Wed Jul 19 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

Fri Jul 21 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Sun Jul 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater