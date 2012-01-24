Watch The Livestream As The League Of Young Voters Hosts #BarackTalk [Video]

CLOSE
The League Of Young Voters Education Fund, AllHipHop.com and Rock The Vote will host their second annual #BarackTalk, a State of the Union round table discussion and watch party tonight starting at 7:30 p.m.

#BarackTalk is not about the president. It’s not about political parties. It’s about The League of Young Voters coming together to drive the 2012 election.

The round-table  will be answering your questions live. Just tweet @TheLeague99 using the hashtag #BarackTalk during the broadcast.

The panelists are:

  • Rhymefest, hip-hop artist & former political candidate
  • Andreas Hale, founder of TheWellVersed
  • Shaheem Reid, MTV News, XXL Magazine
  • Michael Skolnik, GlobalGrind
  • Chuck Creekmur, CEO, AllHipHop.com
  • Sabrina Hunter, author of Skeletons in the Closet
  • Jamira Burley, anti-violence activist from Philadelphia
  • Davey D, influential blogger/ activist
  • Phil Ade, hip-hop artist
  • Victor Sanchez, President of USSA
  • Carmen Berkley
  • Janee Bolden, Bossip.com writer
  • Jasiri X, hip-hop artist, co-founder of 1HoodMedia
  • Paradise Gray, hip-hop artist, co-founder of 1HoodMedia

 

Peep the livestream here on Hip-Hop Wired as well as rappers, community leaders and bloggers weighing  in on the status of our government and The President’s State Of The Union Address.   

