Watch The Livestream As The League Of Young Voters Hosts #BarackTalk [Video]

The League Of Young Voters Education Fund, AllHipHop.com and Rock The Vote will host their second annual #BarackTalk, a State of the Union round table discussion and watch party tonight starting at 7:30 p.m.
#BarackTalk is not about the president. It’s not about political parties. It’s about The League of Young Voters coming together to drive the 2012 election.
The round-table will be answering your questions live. Just tweet @TheLeague99 using the hashtag #BarackTalk during the broadcast.
The panelists are:
- Rhymefest, hip-hop artist & former political candidate
- Andreas Hale, founder of TheWellVersed
- Shaheem Reid, MTV News, XXL Magazine
- Michael Skolnik, GlobalGrind
- Chuck Creekmur, CEO, AllHipHop.com
- Sabrina Hunter, author of Skeletons in the Closet
- Jamira Burley, anti-violence activist from Philadelphia
- Davey D, influential blogger/ activist
- Phil Ade, hip-hop artist
- Victor Sanchez, President of USSA
- Carmen Berkley
- Janee Bolden, Bossip.com writer
- Jasiri X, hip-hop artist, co-founder of 1HoodMedia
- Paradise Gray, hip-hop artist, co-founder of 1HoodMedia
Peep the livestream here on Hip-Hop Wired as well as rappers, community leaders and bloggers weighing in on the status of our government and The President’s State Of The Union Address.
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE