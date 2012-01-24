Watch The Livestream As The League Of Young Voters Hosts #BarackTalk [Video]

The League Of Young Voters Education Fund, AllHipHop.com and Rock The Vote will host their second annual #BarackTalk, a State of the Union round table discussion and watch party tonight starting at 7:30 p.m.

#BarackTalk is not about the president. It’s not about political parties. It’s about The League of Young Voters coming together to drive the 2012 election.

The round-table will be answering your questions live. Just tweet @TheLeague99 using the hashtag #BarackTalk during the broadcast.

The panelists are:

Rhymefest , hip-hop artist & former political candidate

Andreas Hale , founder of TheWellVersed

Shaheem Reid , MTV News, XXL Magazine

Michael Skolnik , GlobalGrind

Chuck Creekmur , CEO, AllHipHop.com

Sabrina Hunter , author of Skeletons in the Closet

Jamira Burley , anti-violence activist from Philadelphia

Davey D , influential blogger/ activist

Phil Ade , hip-hop artist

Victor Sanchez , President of USSA

Carmen Berkley

Janee Bolden , Bossip.com writer

Jasiri X , hip-hop artist, co-founder of 1HoodMedia

Paradise Gray, hip-hop artist, co-founder of 1HoodMedia

Peep the livestream here on Hip-Hop Wired as well as rappers, community leaders and bloggers weighing in on the status of our government and The President’s State Of The Union Address.