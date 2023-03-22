Tasha K Apologizes To Cardi B After $4M Defamation Verdict Upheld

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tasha K, one of the biggest celebrity bloggers in the game, apologized to Cardi B after a $4 million defamation lawsuit verdict was upheld this week. Taking to Twitter, the media figure promised that the snafu leading to the lawsuit will never happen again but seemingly deleted the tweet, although it was shared via Instagram.

Tasha K, birth name LaTasha Kebe, filed an appeal to the $4 million defamation lawsuit filed by Cardi B after Kebe made a post in 2018 accusing the rapper and social media star of having sexually transmitted diseases. The court sided with Cardi B, ordering Kebe to pay just under $4 million in damages. Tasha K was, at first, defiant after the ruling and kept the posts up until she was presented with further legal action that would have led to her imprisonment.

An appeal against the defamation lawsuit was appealed by Kebe last September, and she was ordered the next month to pay the outstanding damages until a hearing in court transpired.

“Damn Winos! We lost the appeal against Cardi B sad day. But I’m gonna be alright. I appreciate all your love & support. Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again. To Cardi & her team, I apologize sincere[ly]. We live and learn,” Kebe’s tweet read.

She followed that tweet with, “Please Do NOT Donate to Any GoFundMe’s in my name at all! If you get scammed, it ain’t on me! Just FYI.”

Leaning into the results of the verdict, Tasha K shared a photo of herself in a McDonad’s uniform with the caption reading, “#TashaKGetsAJOB I will let y’all [know] what Part-Time gig I get so I can pay off this damn debt. #iaintgotit but I’m gonna get it.” And she tagged fast food brands Wendy’s and Burger King along with the aforementioned McDonald’s.

Cardi B has yet to make a public comment about the defamation lawsuit verdict being upheld.

—

Photo: Getty