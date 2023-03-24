Newly Baptized Blac Chyna Reclaims her Birth Name: Angela White

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, is turning over a new leaf.

The 34-year-old model/socialite has been making headlines for her decision to reverse the results of several plastic surgeries. She recently underwent surgery to reduce the size of her breast and butt implants. Additionally, she had a procedure to dissolve the fillers in her face.

In a recent Instagram post, Chyna showed off her still beautiful face with the caption, “Sound On–My name is Angela,” the clip used an excerpt from Jay-Z’s “The Story of OJ.”

“I am ready to get back to Angela [her birth name]. Blac Chyna is Blac Chyna and I feel like I’ve outgrown that and it’s time for a change,” she added, per Page Six.

She notes that the change is part of her “life-changing journey,” which started with her shutting down her wildly-popular Only Fans channel.

“I’m just changing everything about me,” she said on the “Jason Lee Show” earlier this month. “It’s a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I’m worth way more than that.”

Angela also recently revealed that she was baptized last year. She shared a photo from the baptism with the caption, “I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22,” she added, “God is Good.”

“Basically, I want to dissolve all of it,” she told her doctor in an Instagram Live, per Page Six. “Just dissolve it. Back to the baseline … I’m tired of the look. And it’s just not flattering, it’s not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I’m just ready to get back to Angela.”

The mother of two also said, “Blac Chyna’s Blac Chyna, you know what I mean? I feel like I’ve outgrown that, and it’s just time for a change. And I just want to be good.”

Additionally, Page Six reports that Angela is also cutting her long signature nails in favor of a more conservative look. She’s previously said that her new look will take her to the “next level” now that she’s changing her “ways.”

The former reality star hasn’t announced new career plans, but her more than 16 million Instagram followers seem supportive of her progress offering messages of congratulations and prayers in her comment sections.