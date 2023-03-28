Subscribe
Loqui The Artist ft. Jim Jones “Time To Go,” Finesse2Tymes ft. Gucci Mane “Nobody” & More | Daily Visuals 3.28.23

Jim Jones heads to LI to kick it with Loqui and Finesse2Tymes welcomes Gucci Mane to his side of town. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 28, 2023

For a few years now Jim Jones has been the most active member of Dip Set. He’s been dropping off work on a consistent basis, and whether he’s dropping solo cuts or making guest features, Capo is staying on his grizzly.

This time around the Harlem representative lends his talents to Loqui The Artist for his visuals to “Time To Go.” Jones takes a trip to Long Island to link up with the up-and-coming rapper where they blow some smoke and hold down the corner while kicking their verses. At least Jones didn’t have to travel too far to pick up that guest appearance bag.

From the East to the South, Finesse2Tymes rolls out the welcome mat for Gucci Mane for his clip to “Nobody,” and the two men have themselves a grand ol’ time from the streets of Memphis, TN to the studio where they put that work in.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 42 Dugg, Quando Rondo and more.

LOQUI THE ARTIST FT. JIM JONES – “TIME TO GO”

FINESSE2TYMES FT. GUCCI MANE – “NOBODY”

42 DUGG – “IT GET DEEPER PT. 2”

QUANDO RONDO – “FROM THE BOTTOM”

SAUCE WALKA – “FIRST TESTAMENT”

IDK FT. RICH THE KID – “850”

RON SUNO – “NOT A GAME”

HOLLYWOOD LOS – “SELF MADE”

TROUBLE FT. BANKROLL FRESH & B GREEN – “U AIN’T STREET”

QUIN NFN & MONEY MAN – “REVENUE”

