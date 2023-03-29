The X-Files Creator Chris Carter Says Ryan Coogler Is Developing Reboot

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The X-Files remains one of the most influential television shows of its time and helped kickstart a new brand of storytelling on the small screen. This year, the mysterious sci-fi program will celebrate its 30th anniversary and the show’s creator says that Ryan Coogler is developing a reboot.

As spotted over at Deadline, Chris Carter, the creator of The X-Files, sat down with the Canadian podcast On The Coast with Gloria Macarenko. The chat opened up with Carter explaining that the show was shot in Vancouver, which was the site of filming for the first five seasons of The X-Files before moving its production to Los Angeles. The show then returned to British Columbia for its tenth and eleventh seasons.

Coogler, best known for his work on the Creed and Black Panther films, is one of the most exciting filmmakers in Hollywood at the moment. Carter briefly shared with Macarenko that Coogler is working on a reboot of the popular franchise.

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast,” Carter said. “So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory.”

The original The X-Files headliners were David Duchovny, who played Fox “Spooky” Mulder, and Gillian Anderson, who played Dana Scully. It will be interesting to see how Coogler will cast those iconic roles in the latest iteration of the series.

—

Photo: Getty