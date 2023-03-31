Doja Cat Tells Trolls Hating On Her Plastic Surgery To “Eat My Long Quiet & Warm Farts”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat does not care if you don’t like her body upgrades.

The 27-year-old “Streets” singer had time for a troll who dared to call her out last week for admitting she got liposuction and a breast reduction.

Most of her fans appreciated the honesty, but there are always those who got something to say. One person chided Doja Cat, claiming she was normalizing plastic surgery to her impressionable young fans.

“Stop encouraging your young and impressionable fans to change their bodies,” the person said in a tweet responding to the award-winning pop star.

As expected, Doja Cat tells the troll she does not care by telling the person to “eat my long quiet, and warm farts.”

When it comes to her appearance and her body, Doja Cat always gets candid about her looks. The “Say So” singer shaved her head and eyebrows plus gave fans a close-up look at her acne on Instagram Live.

Even doing that, she faced backlash and told those individuals to kick rocks.

“I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f—kable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c—ks all day long while you live in your mothers [sic] basement,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet at the time, adding, “go f—k yourselves,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

If you’re one of those people even thinking about trying to come for Doja Cat, do understand nothing you say can ever make her feel bad.

She will always have time for you. She welcomes the madness and will further egg it on.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty