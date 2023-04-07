Pop Smoke Killer Pleads Guilty To Robbery & Manslaughter

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been three years since the shocking murder of beloved Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, and now one of the four men arrested for his murder has pleaded guilty to robbing and killing “The Woo” artist.

The Associated Press is reporting that the assailant, whose name is being withheld because he was a minor at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter this past Thursday (April 6) for killing Pop Smoke during a botched robbery at a Hollywood Hills mansion in February of 2020.

The 20-year-old man, who was 17 when the killing occurred, also pleaded guilty in Inglewood juvenile court to home invasion robbery. He was sentenced to four years and two months in a juvenile facility.

Unfortunately the men knew exactly where to find Pop Smoke as earlier in the day Pop took to social media to post a picture of a gift bag he was given which contained the address where it was delivered. Once the men were privy to where Pop Smoke was staying, the made the trip out to the mansion and broke into the house looking to relieve Pop Smoke of the jewelry he was known to flaunt. Not one to play the victim, Pop Smoke fought back against his attackers, but ultimately ended up paying with his life.

The teenager, whose name also is being withheld, was charged in the case along with Corey Walker, who was 19 at the time, and Keandre Rodgers, who was then 18. They are accused of murder during the commission of a robbery and burglary.

Such a sad end to a bright life and promising career.

Months after his death, Pop Smoke’s album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was released and went on to be certified double-platinum as it spent 34 weeks in the top five of Billboard’s Top 200. It was only the fourth album in the 21st century to spend as many weeks in the top five.

Rest In Power, Pop.