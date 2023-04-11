Tory Lanez’ Request For A New Trial Has Been Denied

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Tory Lanez’ chances at freedom are even slimmer now. His request for a new trial has been denied.

As spotted on Madame Noire the Toronto, Canada native recently filed an appeal for a new trial regarding his involvement in shooting his then love interest Megan Thee Stallion. Last week XXL Magazine obtained documents of prosecutors formally denying his request for another go at clearing his name. The paperwork claims that the denial was based on several factors including “overwhelming” evidence, “multiple eyewitnesses” identifying him as the shooter and his “recorded apologies for the shooting”.

The prosecution’s rebuttal was 16 pages and explained “the defendant has failed to demonstrate any error by the trial court in support of its motion for a new trial.” They also state that was never an “instance of error in the trial court” which refers to Tory Lanez’s claim his sixth amendment right to legal counsel had been violated. “The evidence presented at trial was properly admitted, and the defendant’s claims of errors and violations of his constitutional rights are without merit,” the rebuttal continued. “The verdict reached by the jury was based on credible evidence and was supported by the law.”

On December 23, 2022 Tory Lanez, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, was convicted on three felony charges including assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm. He faces 22 years behind bars if given the maximum sentence on each charge.

Photo: Bernard Smalls