Metro Boomin, Don Toliver & Future “Too Many Nights,” Rae Sremmurd “Tanisha (Pump That)” & More | Daily Visuals 4.11.23

It’s been four months since Metro Boomin dropped his sophomore album, HEROES & VILLAINS, but the super producer from The A isn’t done pushing his project and connects with the Toxic King and Don Toliver to bring to life one of the albums’ standout tracks.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Too Many Nights,” Metro Boomin invites Don Toliver and Future to get turnt up with him and a gang of young women on the dance floor before taking to the strip club to make it rain on the thick as molasses talent. Future refrained from making it rain though. The man has eight children, he can’t be throwing money away these days.

Rae Sremmurd meanwhile do some dancing of their own and for their clip to “Tanisha (Pump That)” bust some moves while the women in the video pump some iron, pump some gas, and pump some air into a mattress. Would’ve been the perfect time to bust out some Reebok Pump’s but it is what it is.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Yachty, Joyner Lucas featuring Future, and more.

METRO BOOMIN, DON TOLIVER & FUTURE – “TOO MANY NIGHTS”

RAE SREMMURD – “TANISHA (PUMP THAT)”

LIL YACHTY – “STRIKE (HOLSTER)”

JOYNER LUCAS FT. FUTURE – “BLACKOUT”

PRIVALEDGE – “LATELY”

BIG SAD 1900 – “MIDNIGHT IN SEATTLE”

KAP G – “CHOPPAS N SADE”

JAZ ELISE – “RICE & PEAS”

BIG BOOGIE – “MIND FRAME”