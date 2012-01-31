Allen Iverson Slapped With Hefty Jewelry Bill After Lawsuit, Bank Account Garnished

Beleaguered former NBA All-Star Allen Iverson had his bank account garnished by a Georgia judge earlier this month, according to a TMZ report. A.I. failed to pay a 2010 jewelry bill, leading to a lawsuit and default judgment in favor of the jeweler to the tune of $859, 896.46.

Aydin & Company Jewelers originally charged Iverson $375,000, which the hoops star never paid. A lawsuit from A & C led to the judgment, doubling the original bill after tacked on court fees and other miscellany. The judge seized garnishment control of Iverson’s Wells Fargo bank account in an attempt to reclaim the loss funds for A & C.

The jeweler and Iverson both have been mum about the ordeal, and calls to Iverson’s reps have proven to be fruitless according to TMZ.

Our question for the “The Answer” is: What were you thinking?