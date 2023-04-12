Buyer’s Remorse?: Elon Musk Says The Twitter Acquisition Is “Quite Painful,” Cries About Being Under “Constant Attack”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s beginning to sound like Elon Musk is regretting buying Twitter.

Elon Musk has successfully made Twitter a dumpster fire, and rightfully longtime users of the app have been taking Phony Stark to task for ruining the platform.

In a recent sit-down interview with BBC North America tech reporter James Clayton at Twitter HQ, Musk called the acquisition “quite painful,” From what it sounded like; he is expressing some buyer’s remorse after dropping $44 billion on Twitter.

“I’ve been under constant attack, Musk said. “It’s not like I have a stone-cold heart or anything. If you’re under constant criticism or attack and that gets fed to you, including through Twitter – it’s rough, you know. Now at the end of the day, I think if you do lose your feedback loop that’s not good so I think it is important to get negative feedback. I don’t turn replies off, and I removed my entire block list, so I don’t block anyone either. So I get a lot of negative feedback.”

“If the media is writing non-stop stories about why you’re a horrible person, I mean, you know, it’s hurtful, obviously,” Musk continued.

Awwww, poor Elon.

Musk Admits To Having An “Odd” Relationship With The News Media

Clayton then asked Musk if his relationship with the news media is “odd.” “It is somewhat of a love-hate relationship, although it might be [going] a little more towards the hate,” Musk told Clayton.

“This is part and parcel of having a free media situation. I do take heart in that the media is actually able to trash me on a regular basis in the U.S. and the U.K. and whatnot. Whereas in a lot of places, the media cannot say mean things to powerful people. But I think it’s better that we have a situation where the media can say mean things to powerful people.”

Elon Musk Admits To Enjoying Taking Away NYT’s Legacy Verification Badge

When the hot topic of taking away legacy verification badges from media companies like the New York Times and whether or not it would lead to a misinformation problem on the platform, Musk pretty much confirmed how much of a jerk he is.

I must confess to some delight in removing the verification badge from the New York Times,” Musk said. “Anyway, they’re still alive and well, so they’re doing well.”

Word on the e-streets is that Elon Musk is preparing to snatch away the blue checks and companies who will not pay the money to keep their verification badges.

He also claims if he can find someone willing to buy Twitter, we are hoping someone steps up to the plate to take Twitter off his hands because he sucks at this job.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty