Subscribe
News

Nardo Wick ft. Lil Baby “Hot Boy,” Troy Ave “Smell of Success” & More | Daily Visuals 4.13.23

Nardo Wick and Lil Baby stunt for the hood and Troy Ave is still addressing everyone and they mama. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Nardo Wick Daily Visuals

Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

For a minute now Nardo Wick’s been steadily building a dedicated fanbase that follows his every bar. Now he’s linking up with one of the biggest names in the rap game for his latest piece.

Teaming up with Houston’s favorite son, Lil Baby, for the visuals to “Hot Boy,” Nardo Wick and LB, take to the streets to put on a show for the hood and stunt with all kinds of jewelry, paper and a blue Lambo with the suicide doors flying high. You’d think rolling around like that would make a carjacking that much easier, but that’s none of our business.

Troy Ave meanwhile continues to churn out music videos dedicated to his ops, and in his latest clip for “Smell of Success” keeps stuntin’ on his haters without calling them out by name on the record. The caption next to the song title though, is another story.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from halfBREED, Daniel Caesar and more.

NARDO WICK FT. LIL BABY – “HOT BOY”

TROY AVE – “SMELL OF SUCCESS”

HALFBREED – “VROOM VROOM”

DANIEL CAESAR – “VALENTINA”

BLK ODYSSY & BOOTSY COLLINS – “HONEYSUCKLE NECKBONE”

SABA & NO I.D. – “BACK IN OFFICE”

YOUNG QUEZ – “MY CITY”

MOZZY – “FREE ALL THE LIFERS”

NBA CHOPPABOY – “FATBOY”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
MEXICO-US-CRIME-VIOLENCE-KIDNAPPING

Mexico Kidnapping Survivors Share Details Of Their Ordeal

04.13.23

The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close