Nicki Minaj’s “Stupid H0e” Video Banned On BET

Despite breaking records for having 4.8 million views in one day on VEVO, Nicki Minaj’s video for “Stupid H0e” won’t be getting any burn on BET. TMZ reports that the Harajaku Barbie’s Hype Williams directed video has been banned from play on the cable network.

Apparently the video, which features a scantily clad Minaj, and its lyrics are too raunchy for airplay. The song, a thinly veiled diss at her rival Lil’ Kim, may have great numbers and a wild video, but it’s not the runaway hit the Queens rapper may have expected. While the video currently boasts over 20 million views, it tallies about 140,000 “likes” and almost 300,000 “dislikes.”

Minaj will be performing at this year’s Grammy Awards and her sophomore album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, is now due out April 3.

Calls to BET reps for comment were not returned prior to this story’s posting.