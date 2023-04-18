Morgan Freeman Is Not Here For “Black History Month'” Or Being Called “African American,” Calls It Insulting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Living legend Morgan Freeman is not here for Black History Month being called an African American.

The actor let it be known that the idea of a month to celebrate Black History Month or the term African American does not sit well with him.

Freeman said much during a recent interview with the UK publication, The Sunday Times.

Per TMZ:

“Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?”