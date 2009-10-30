HHWired Exlcusive: World Premiere of Game’s New Singles

With a new name and new album on the way, it’s a new day for Game. After officially dropping his “The Game” moniker and shortening it to “Game”, he’s remained busy putting the finishing touches on his R.E.D. album. As previously reported the West Coast icon was expected to have two singles ready to hit airwaves by this week’s end and Hurricane Game did not disappoint.

HipHopWired’s veteran DJ of the week and Game’s official tour DJ, DJ Kris Stylez , blessed us with the world premiere of two singles from R.E.D.

The first track is titled “Krazy” and features Gucci Mane and Timbaland. The second track is “Big Money” and features the stellar production of Cool and Dre.

Shout out to DJ Kris Stylez for the exclusives!

Game feat. Gucci Mane- “Krazy” GAME_FT_GUCCI_MANE_CRAZY

GAME_-Big_Money_(PRO._COOL_&_DRE)

Game -“Big Money” Produced By Cool & Dre