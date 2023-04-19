SNIPES Launches “Pay It Forward” Program To Support HBCU’s

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Foot Locker might have the sneaker game on smash as far as brick-and-mortar stores go, but SNIPES is looking to establish itself as a big-time player as well and is making moves to make us take notice while also supporting the culture.

This month SNIPES is launching their new “Pay It Forward” initiative which is designed to support HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) while also empowering the next generation of Black students by supporting their education and providing them a platform to address today’s issues that affect our tomorrow. The Pay It Forward initiative kicked off at Clark Atlanta University this past April 11 in partnership with The Big Homecoming 365 Impact Tour.

“Celebrating the contributions of HBCUs to our nation’s rich history is a responsibility that we all share. At SNIPES, we believe in the power of community and education to create a better future for all.” said Paula Barbosa, VP of marketing for SNIPES. “We are thrilled to launch the Pay It Forward initiative and The Big Homecoming event, which represent our commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders and giving back to the community. Through these efforts, we hope to inspire and uplift students, faculty, and alumni at HBCUs across the country, and to showcase the importance of education and community engagement in creating a better, more equitable world for all.”

“Partnering with companies that are truly committed to creating consistent impact in the community is important to The Big Homecoming’s reason for existing. We’re more than a music festival, we’re a 365 Impact organization. And partnering with a community committed company like Snipes just helps further and accomplish our Impact goals for HBCUs and communities around the world,” said Amir Windom, Creator of The Big Homecoming.”

During the event, SNIPES committed to providing $50,000 in scholarships to Atlanta students who signed up at their Scholarship Booth to ensure that these students get the help they need to make their dreams come true and hopefully make the kind of change we need in the future going forward.

Props to SNIPES for taking such an initiative for Black college students looking to better themselves while trying to better society as well.

Balls are in your court now, Foot Locker and Jimmy Jazz (we kid, we kid, but nah, for real).

What do y’all think of SNIPES “Pay It Forward” initiative? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo: The Big Homecoming + 365 Impact / Snipes