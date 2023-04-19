Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Tory Lanez Shooting, Says “People Treated My Trauma As a Running Joke’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion talks about her traumatic experience one last time and has much to say.

In an Elle Magazine cover feature, Megan Thee Stallion told the iconic publication she didn’t think she would be the victim of harassment for simply telling the truth.

In her first interview since Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges of shooting her in 2020, she told Elle, “It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me.”

“Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail. I had worked way too hard to reach this point in my career to let taunts deter me. When the guilty verdict came on Dec. 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me. It was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them,” she continued.

Megan Thee Stallion Had Time For Her Haters

Tina Snow also pointed out how her attacker and rumored boo at the time “laughed and joked about my trauma” and tried “to leverage social media to take away my power.”

The Traumazine crafter was not done. She also called out other Hip-Hop artists, talking heads, and social media for making fun of her situation. Looking at you, 50 Cent, DJ Akademiks, 21 Savage, and Drake.

“I could have let the adversity break me, but I persevered, even as people treated my trauma like a running joke,” she told Elle.

“First, there were conspiracy theories that I was never shot. Then came the false narratives that my former best friend shot me. Even some of my peers in the music industry piled on with memes, jokes, and sneak disses, and completely ignored the fact that I could have lost my life. Instead of condemning any form of violence against a woman, these individuals tried to justify my attacker’s actions,” the Houston rapper continued.

She Will No Longer Be Talking About The Incident After This Interview

Megan Thee Stallion has been front and present since her break from the world immediately following Lanez’s well-deserved guilty verdict. She notes that this interview with Elle will be her final time discussing the trial and the incident.

“I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma.”

We understand.

While she is living her best life and looking good as hell doing so, Tory Lanez is struggling to get a second trial.

—

Photo: Derek White / Getty