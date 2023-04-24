The Weeknd ft. Future “Double Fantasy,” Lil Jon, E-40, Daboii & P-LO “What We On” & More | Daily Visuals 4.24.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With The Weeknd’s upcoming series The Idol readying it’s premier on HBO, the singer is looking to get some buzz going and what better way than to drop a new track featuring your favorite toxic relationship guru to spice things up?

In his latest visuals for “Double Fantasy,” The Weeknd reunites with Future Hendrix, but the video itself seems comprised of scenes from the upcoming HBO show which finds The Weeknd wooing Lily-Rose Depp in various sensual and intimate ways. The Weeknd looks lowkey trashy with a ponytail, but hey, we guess that’s the kinda character he’s gonna play on the show.

Lil Jon meanwhile returns to the rap scene and brought some friends along with him as his clip to “What We On” features himself, E-40, Daboii and P-LO turning a car dealership into their own personal playground.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Moneybagg Yo, Roy Woods, and more.

THE WEEKND FT. FUTURE – “DOUBLE FANTASY”

LIL JON, E-40, DABOII & P-LO – “WHAT WE ON”

MONEYBAGG YO – “MOTION GOD”

ROY WOODS – “YOUNG BOY PROBLEMS”

JAY WORTHY, ROC MARCIANO & BUN B – “UNDERGROUND LEGEND”

J DIGGS – “3 FINGER WACK”

03 GREEDO – “HOW COULD I”

MIKE DIMES – “OFF THE PORCH”