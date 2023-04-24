50 Cent Teaming Up With HULU To Rehabilitate Ex-Gang & Hate Group Members On Unscripted Series ‘Redemption Ink’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Everyone deserves a second chance unless your Ja Rule or owe 50 Cent money.

Deadline exclusively reports that 50 Cent is taking his television development abilities to Hulu with his new “unscripted tattoo transformation series Redemption Ink,” which is in early development at the streaming network.

Matt Bazan is the creator of the series, and it will also draw inspiration from Luis Gutierrez’s concept for the tattoo shop, which has the same name as the show.

Per Deadline:

Redemption Ink follows ex-gang and hate group members at a crossroads in their lives. As a first step toward redemption, these troubled individuals are covering up their gangland tattoos, which stand as constant reminders of their dark and complex histories. While sitting in the chair, they will share their emotional stories with the talented tattoo artists devoted to giving them hope.

The website reports that 50 Cent will serve as an executive producer on the show under his G-Unit Film & Television banner along with SallyAnn Salsano for 495 Productions. Guitierrez is a producer on the show.

Curtis Jackson Is Building A Television Empire

50 Cent’s best known for his prior deal with Starz that has given us Power, created by Courtney A. Kemp, and its subsequent spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force, which make up the drug dealing cinematic universe aka the Power Universe.

He also has BMF, plus three related spinoffs in the works with the network he seems to beef with every other month, threatening to pull his shows.

The Queens rapper also has a British boxing drama, Fightland, coming to Starz.

Doe the premise of Redemption Ink appeal to you? Or will you be passing? We will hold judgment until we can see a trailer or something about the series.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez