Angel Reese Says Future & Drake Slid Into Her DMs After Her NCAA Championship Win

One thing Gen Z is gonna do…is tell more than they should. LSA women’s basketball star Angel Reese is sharing who slid in her social media DM’s after her historic NCAA Championship win earlier this month.

Reese and teammate Flau’jae Johnson stopped by the Breakfast Club to talk about their win as well as other ways their lives have changed since the win.

According to Complex, Reese revealed that Drake and Future have slid into her DMs. “You said two that you need to stay far away from,” Charlamagne tha God joked.

The 20-year-old forward clarified that the multi-platinum rappers just offered congratulations. “They just congratulated me. It’s all congratulations,” she said with smile.

Still, the idea earned a few more jokes from The Breakfast Club hosts. “Then Drake gonna say, ‘Yo, you know I got a basketball court at the crib?’ Did he say that yet?” Envy asked. Reese and Johnson exchanged a knowing glance and broke out in laughter, while declining to answer the question.

Reese became a national sensation after leading her team to the NCAA championship beating Iowa. However, questions about her sportsmanship by mimicking the “You Can’t See Me,” dance led to vicious and racist attacks on social media. Rapper Tony Yayo, who first popularized the gesture, took to her defense.

“Any kind of sports, talking trash is a part of the game,” Yayo told TMZ Sports. “I mean, it was for the championship game. It’s competition. Even when I’m playing 2k — if you playin’ in the game, with video games, we get excited. You know?”

Yayo continued, “It’s just a dance. I don’t take nothin’ personal. It was a dance I created because I was trying to hide from the police. But shout out to all them people — John Cena, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark — and definitely Flavor Flav. But Angel Reese? You know, she took the ‘U Can’t C Me’ dance to a whole ‘nother level.”

The gesture first popped up in the series when Iowa’s Caitlin Clark used it against players from South Carolina. She was praised as “passionate.”

Reese, also known as Bayou Barbie, is one of the NCAA’s highest-grossing NIL players with a value of over $1.5 million.

She also talked about getting praise from fellow LSU baller, Shaquille O’Neal saying that his support sometimes put “pressure” on her, an idea that the NBA legend brushed off.

On his podcast, O’Neal said of Reese:”She’s probably the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first. Man and female,” O’Neal said on the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

“Because, guess what? She delivered. She delivered that package. See, a lot of us got the package, and we still got the package in our truck. She delivered that package. So, you know, there’s a lot of names you could throw around — men and women — but she’s probably the greatest athlete.

“Some people are going to exclude it to women athletes. I’m not doing that. She’s the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU.