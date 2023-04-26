Blueface “Hello,” NLE Choppa ft. Lil Wayne “Ain’t Gonna Answer” & More | Daily Visuals 4.26.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After bursting onto the rap scene with “Thotiana,” Blueface’s rap career has taken a backseat to his very public toxic relationship with his boo, Chrisean Rock. Now it seems like Blue is ready to get back into his rap gig and, of course, is bringing along the ol’ spiked ball on a chain with him.

In his latest visuals to “Hello,” Blueface rolls around the hood in a few different whips accompanied by Chrisean who proceeds to twerk while hanging onto the sunroof, before ultimately making his way to a room filled with women who done cut on the red light special. We lowkey feel like one or more of those women felt the wrath of Chrisean Rock at some point behind the scenes. Just sayin’.

Speaking of twerking, NLE Choppa filled a dance studio with women who did just that in his Lil Wayne assisted clip to “Ain’t Gonna Answer.” But unfortunately, Weezy wasn’t able to participate in the festivities as Choppa had to enjoy all that jiggling junk by his lonesome. We’re sure he wasn’t complaining, though.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Belly, Thirstin Howl the 3rd and more.

BLUEFACE – “HELLO”

NLE CHOPPA FT. LIL WAYNE – “AIN’T GONNA ANSWER”

BELLY – “AMERICAN NIGHTMARE”

THIRSTIN HOWL THE 3RD – “THIRSTY, GIANT, MASTA”

BLING DAWG FT. POCAAN – “PRAYER WE USE”

TIACORINE FT. LATTO – “FREAKYT”

RICH JONES & GOLDENBEETS FT. GREENSLLIME – “HASHEESH”

LIL GOTIT – “LUSTIN”