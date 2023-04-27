Machine Gun Kelly & Cordae Drop Bars On Their New “Doja Freestyle”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A minute ago, Machine Gun Kelly ditched the rap scene to dip his toes into the pop genre of the music game, but now it seems like the Cleveland rapper is ready to once again show off his rhyme skills that many say defeated one Marshall Mathers aka Eminem back in 2018.

In a new video for their “Doja Freestyle,” Machine Gun Kelly and Cordae take to the lawn with nothing but a microphone and Central Cee’s “Doja” beat. Kelly then proceeded to drop the kind of bars that you wouldn’t really expect from someone who looks like he just got home from a Slayer concert. Spitting lines like “This off the cranium/This is a nuclear weapon, my bars are uranium/I’m spittin’ fire, this must be House of The Dragons, I’m a Targaeryan/I don’t deal with p*ssies, I’m not a veterinarian, but I might educate and slap a p*ssy boy like a disciplinarian.”

Not one to pass up the opportunity to shine on his own, Cordae continues to prove he too is a beast on the beat and went off with his own lines like “I’m from the city where n*ggas gon’ make you pay tariffs/Them n*ggas strapped like a sheriff/Promise my whole family good if a n*gga gon’ perish/They in my will like a ferris.”

They both got it in on this joint.

Check out Machine Gun Kelly and Cordae’s “Doja Freestyle” below, and let us know who bodied the track the most in the comments section.