Machine Gun Kelly Calls Critics Of His Wild Fashion Sense “Insecure”

Machine Gun Kelly is one of Hip-Hop’s most eclectic figures. The “Bad Things” rapper/actor is working to become a fashion icon. But this week, MGK lashed out at critics of his eclectic style.

The clapback came after MGK shared a picture rocking a shiny silver suit with silver accessories, and David Bowie-inspired silver eye makeup for Fashion Week. He captioned the photo, “i call this: if jules from euphoria went to milan.”

The picture garnered mixed comments with some fans supporting, while others remembered the rapper’s former fashion flow.

“Lace up Mgk would have neverrrr worn makeup .. smh i get high fashion but u dont need eyeshadow on mannn,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Nah this ain’t fashion.”

The Cleveland rapper replied on Twitter, writing, “you can’t comment about my style if you have none.”

Fans of the rapper fawned over the tweet praising his style.

He also carried the tweet over to Instagram where he advised haters to “keep your insecurities to yourself.”

Under the IG post some commenters weren’t as supportive as they were on Twitter. Per Page Six, some comments read: “Not a fan of your new style. Like the old MGK!!!” and another added, “Maybe it’s because all your day one fans have watched you transform into a techno vampire almost.”

Despite the fashion choices, MGK may be going back to some of his old ways when it comes to music. He is rumored to be releasing a rap album this year. Per NME, MGK told a podcast that he is going to make the album, “for no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder. If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I’m going to one, drive myself crazy and two, not make a good product.”

MGK also recently released his semi-autobiographical movie, Taurus, which starred him as a drugged-out rap star and featured appearances by his real-life love Megan Fox and BMF star, Demetrius Flenory, Jr.