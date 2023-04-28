New Teaser For Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’ Series Satisfies Our Sweet Tooth A Bit

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Since it was first announced, fans of Twisted Metal have been clamoring to see what Peacock’s series based on the popular video game franchise will look like. We now have an idea of what to expect.

Following the release of a poster on Thursday, Peaccok revved things up with the release of the “burnout teaser” for Twisted Metal on Friday.

In the roughly one-minute clip, we see Anthony Mackie’s “John Doe” preparing to hit the road and picking out a tune to rock out, showing an empty highway with plenty of chaos happening around him.

The teaser ends as the camera slowly pans around the back of the infamous ice cream truck giving us our first look at what a live-action version of Sweet Tooth, voiced by Will Arnett and played by professional wrestler Samoa Joe will look like in the series.

In a letter to the “esteemed press, Showruner, EP, and Writer, Michael Jonathan gave us more details about his upcoming show about a game he is clearly a fan of.

Per Peacock:

Yes, TWISTED METAL has the cars, it has the weapons, and it has the battles. But what it also has are people. I know you will fall in love with these characters and what drives them, no pun intended (okay, maybe a little intended). You will cheer for our charismatic hero John Doe, played by Anthony Mackie, as he drives across the Divided States of America in search of a place to belong.

You’ll laugh as an enigmatic woman named Quiet, played by Stephanie Beatriz, throws John’s world for a loop after a chance encounter, forcing the two together and changing both their lives for the better. You will root for our heroes to take down psychotic highway patrolman Agent Stone, played by Thomas Haden Church, who sees the world in black and blue. And you’ll discover a surprising soulfulness to our deranged, murderous clown Sweet Tooth, voiced by Will Arnett and performed by Joe Seanoa, aka wrestler Samoa Joe.

This is a bonkers show about insiders and outsiders, and how our own special apocalypse has divided and isolated us more than ever. But there’s hope. You can find your people and your community. You may just have to get past a terrifying clown driving a well-armed ice cream truck to find them.

Buckle up.

Twisted Metal streams exclusively on Peacock on July 27.

Peep the teaser trailer below.

