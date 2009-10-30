Drake Speaks On Lil Wayne’s Gun Charge

“It’s an unfortunate situation and I hope that he’ll be able to position it where his release is a day where everyone’s excited and they’re just excited about his new album. I hope he manages to market it the right way”

As Drake prepares to “go-in” with his upcoming official debut, his mentor and YM president, Lil Wayne is “going-in” to the slammer. Wayne’s guilty plea to a 2007 gun possession charge landed him a one way ticket to jail for nearly one year. While he prepares to do his time, his Young Money apprentice is pledging to hold his label down, ‘forver mane.’

In an interview with Rap-Up Drizzy addressed the YM President’s unfortunate situation and deemed Young Lion as a “true businessman.”

“He’s dealing with it well. Wayne’s not usually gonna open up emotionally and tell you how he’s really feeling about anything. He’s kinda more concerned about getting as much music as he possibly can, so that when he’s in there, people are still satisfied musically with Lil Wayne product, and that’s just the mind of a true businessman.”

He also makes sure to clarify that while Weezy’s away, his Cash Money/ Young Money army will continue to stay strong in his absence under his guidance.