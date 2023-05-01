Lil Baby “Go Hard,” Vic Mensa ft. G-Eazy & Chance The Rapper “$WISH” & More | Daily Visuals 5.1.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Love him or hate him, Lil Baby is going to be living his best life and reminding everyone of that fact every chance he gets and judging from his latest music video, he’s real unapologetic about it.

In his latest visuals to “Go Hard,” the popular ATLien takes to the high seas in a fancy yacht where he and his peoples host a gang of bikini clad young women who seem more than happy to put on a show for LB and make body parts clap that weren’t made for clapping. A round of applause, please.

Back in Chicago, Vic Mensa feels the need for speed and in his G-Eazy and Chance The Rapper assisted clip to “$WISH,” Vic hitches a ride on a race car while styling on a skateboard before playing high stakes poker with Chance at a gritty bar.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from OneShotAce and Benny The Butcher, Jacquees, and more.

LIL BABY – “GO HARD”

VIC MENSA FT. G-EAZY & CHANCE THE RAPPER – “$WISH”

ONESHOTACE & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “MIXED FUMES”

FLEE LORD & CRISIS – “PRESSURE”

JACQUEES – “ICU”

LOLA BROOKE – “JUST RELAX”

RON SUNO – “DIORS”

SNUPE BANDZ – “BIGGER DREAMS”