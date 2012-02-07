MTV Unveils Hottest MC’s Nomination List

It’s that time of year again and MTV has announced its top spitters in contention for its Hottest MC’s In The Game List.
MTV will announce the bottom 5 next week and will show the debate for the Top 5 on February 19 @ 10:30 P.M. on MTV2.
Can’t wait to see how this list turns as several people up here seem to have made the list because of longevity but didn’t drop anything remotely hot this year but that’s for them to decide.
Peep the list after the break and let us know who you think shouldn’t be on the list and who was overlooked. As usual this will be one monster debate to watch.
2 Chainz,
50 Cent
Big Sean
Common
Drake
Eminem
Fabolous
French Montana
Jadakiss
Jay-Z
Jim Jones
Kanye West
Lil Wayne
Lloyd Banks
Maino
Meek Mill
Nas
Nicki Minaj
Red Cafe
Rick Ross
T.I.
Wale
Wiz Khalifa
Yelawolf
Young Jeezy