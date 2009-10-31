DJ Drama To Speak On CNN On President Obama

DJ Drama will be among the participants in CNN’s upcoming panel discussion, “Black Men In The Age Of President Obama.” The one-hour special – presented by CNN and Essence Magazine – premieres this tonight, Saturday, October 31st, at 10:00 PM ET, with additional airings slated throughout the weekend (check local listings).

“Black Men In The Age Of President Obama” is hosted by CNN’s Don Lemon, with panelists to include Bishop Eddie Long, Steve Perry and Farrah Gray – a diverse roundtable from the worlds of faith, business, and academia.

ATL-based DJ Drama was invited to represent the perspective of the Hip-Hop community, as well as his own unique biracial point of view. The panel discussion – taped earlier this month at Morehouse College’s King Chapel – marks next week’s one-year anniversary of President Obama’s historic election.

Meanwhile, DJ Drama continues work on his hugely anticipated new album, Gangsta Grillz: The Album Vol. 3. Drama is also in the lab putting together mixtapes with Wyclef Jean and Lil Wayne.