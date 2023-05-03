Swizz Beatz ft. Lil Durk & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Say Less,” Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj “Alone” & More | Daily Visuals 5.3.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Swizz Beatz has been dropping bangers in the rap game for the better part of a century already and though he’s not dominating the charts like he did in his heyday; the OG Ruff Ryder is proving he’s still got that fire to keep the block hot.

Linking up with the likes of Lil Durk and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for his visuals to “Say Less,” Swizz Beatz and company stunt hard next to a monster truck while rocking some chunky iced out pieces that glisten something ridiculous in the black-and-white visual.

Nicki Minaj meanwhile takes a break from the Hip-Hop genre to link up with pop star Kim Petras and in their clip for “Alone,” the two style out in tight patent leather bodysuits that showcase their curvy physical degrees as they bounce about with the beat and give their fans something to think about late at night.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Baby Smoove, Brent Faiyaz, and more.

SWIZZ BEATZ FT. LIL DURK & A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “SAY LESS”

KIM PETRAS & NICKI MINAJ – “ALONE”

BABY SMOOVE – “ROSE GOLD”

BRENT FAIYAZ – “ROLLING STONE”

SADBOY LOKO – “WW3”

TOMMY LEE SPARTA – “ENERGY”

MONTANA OF 300, TALLEY OF 300, NO FATIGUE & J-REAL – “WAP”

2RARE – “TOXIC ISH”