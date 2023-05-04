Trey Songz Accepts Plea Deal In Bowling Alley Assault Case

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Trey Songz is dealing with less pressure after accepting a deal related to an assault case at a bowling alley in New York City last year.

According to reports, the singer pleaded guilty to one disorderly conduct violation in connection to an assault that took place at a bowling alley in New York City. In return for the plea, prosecutors on the case agreed to drop the other 10 original charges against him which included aggravated harassment. The “Can’t Help But Wait” singer is also required to complete 12 anger management classes by the end of August, which he has reportedly gotten a jump start on.

“We appreciate the New York law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office for their comprehensive investigation and careful consideration of all evidence, which ultimately confirmed what we had known all along and resulted in the District Attorney’s office choosing not to pursue any of the original charges against our client,” Trey’s lawyer Mitchell Schuster said to the press. “With each and every one of the 10 original charges now dismissed by operation of law, Trey looks forward to putting this matter behind him.”

Trey Songz, who is also known as Tremaine Neverson, was accused of punching two people at the bowling alley last October. The incident occurred in a bathroom at the venue where Songz was alleged to have punched a female victim repeatedly and pulled her by her hair. Another victim, a male, claimed the singer punched him in the eye. He would refuse medical treatment while the woman was taken to a hospital to attend to her injuries. She’d identify Songz to New York Police Department officers on the scene. The singer would turn himself over to the police in December.

The incident was one of a string of cases facing the troubled singer who has been accused of committing multiple physical and sexual assaults within the past few years. Those cases have been dropped due to insufficient evidence and reaching the statute of limitations.