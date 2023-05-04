HHW Gaming: Apple Arcade Gets A Huge Boost With 20 New Games

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Apple Arcade is open and is getting a boost thanks to 20 new games coming to the service.

Apple is all in on gaming and wants you to use your iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro, Mac, and Apple TV to enjoy the titles it offers through its Apple Arcade gaming subscription service.

Thursday, Apple happily announced Apple Arcade would be getting a significant boost by adding 20 new games, and they are:

TMNT Splintered Fate (Paramount Global)

Disney SpellStruck (Artist Arcade)

WHAT THE CAR? (Triband)

Cityscapes: Sim Builder (Magic Fuel Games)

Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)

Disney Coloring World+ (StoryToys)

Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)

Farming Simulator 20+ (GIANTS Software)

Getting Over It+ (Bennett Foddy)

Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft)

Iron Marines+ (Ironhide Game Studio)

Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)

Playdead’s LIMBO+ (Playdead)

My Town Home – Family Games+ (My Town Games LTD)

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+ (Young Horses)

PPKP+ (SHIMADA TOSHIHIRO)

Snake.io+ (Kooapps)

Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)

Time Locker+ (Sotaro Otsuka)

Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Four out of the 20 games, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, WHAT THE CAR? and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, are exclusives to the service.

Ahead of the announcement, Hip-Hop Wired got a chance to preview all of the exclusives before they launch on the service, and each of the games is a fun mobile gaming experience in its own unique way.

TMNT Splintered Fate

A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle roguelike? Well, this is a pleasant surprise. Super Evil Megacorp and Paramount teamed up for this unique take on a TMNT video game.

If you enjoy games like Hades or Cult of The Lamb, then TMNT Splintered Fate is a game that will be right up your alley. Play on your own, or team up with friends as one of the iconic heroes in a half shell as they take classic TMNT villains like The Shredder, Leatherhead, and more.

The official description for the game reads:

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a cultural phenomenon for almost four decades, captivating audiences with their unique blend of action, humor, and personality — and becoming beloved icons in pop culture. In their latest adventure, exclusively on Apple Arcade, Splinter is missing, and the Brothers are under attack. Unravel the mysteries of TMNT Splintered Fate to discover the sinister hand behind the mayhem. Join Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael on a co-op roguelike adventure, where their unique attacks combine with randomized power-ups for some gnarly fun. Search for clues and hints across NYC with help from familiar allies like April O’Neil, Metalhead, Casey Jones, and more.

It’s not a long game, and during our play session, we had a good time with the game. It ran smoothly on the iPhone and iPad, and it looks good. The art style is one of the standouts, and it has that Ninja Turtles feel that fans of the franchise appreciate.

You don’t have to wait to play it. It’s out right now on Apple Arcade.

Cowabunga!

WHAT THE CAR?

This was an unusual but fun game. If you’re already familiar with Triband’s comedy games like WHAT THE BAT? or WHAT THE GOLF?, all beloved by gamers, then WHAT THE CAR? won’t disappoint you.

Triband, Co-founder and the WHAT THE CAR? ‘s Creative Director Tim Garbos and the game’s Lead Designer Lasse Astrup Jørgensen, were on hand to talk about their racing car adventure that looks or plays nothing like what you think a racing car adventure is, and that’s the point.

Admittingly they admitted to “knowing nothing about cars” and were up to the task of putting their signature comedic spin on the genre by taking off the wheels and adding legs, and more legs in some scenarios.

The official game description reads:

From Triband, the indie developers behind quirky hit games like WHAT THE GOLF? and WHAT THE BAT?, comes their latest comedic masterpiece — WHAT THE CAR?. In this hilarious racing adventure, players take on the role of an unconventional race car with constantly changing features, such as legs, wings, and even the common cold. The game features wacky physics-based gameplay, making each race a fun adventure full of unexpected twists and turns.

WHAT THE CAR? is available right now on Apple Arcade.

Disney SpellStruck

When you combine Words With Friends with your favorite Disney and PIXAR characters, you get Disney SpellStruck. David Bettner, Fun + Games CEO and co-creator of Words With Friends, teamed up with Ben Satterfield of Artist Arcade for this cute game that will charm you and put that brain to work as you try to come up with words to defeat your opponents.

Like WWF, you can compete online against friends, but add the bonus of playing with your favorites Disney and PIXAR characters who can be unlocked by playing Disney Spellstruck’s campaign mode, and each has their own superpower that can help you gain an advantage over your opponents.

One thing we appreciated is how quick matches are, which will definitely keep the replayability high.

The official game description reads:

Developed in partnership with the co-creator of Words with Friends comes a new enchanting word game. Set out on a journey to the Isles of Tiles with beloved Disney and Pixar characters and take on challenging crossword-style games. Players will flex their spelling skills with Mickey Mouse, Tiana, Stitch, and others in a new adventure. They’ll play with friends in online versus mode, complete daily challenges, and test their spelling power as they claim the top spot on the leaderboards.

Disney Spellstruck is available now in Apple Arcade.

Cityscapes: Sim Builder

City-building games have been a staple for a long time, so seeing a fresh take on the genre was a pleasant surprise. Kip Katsarelis, Magic Fuel Games Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder who also worked on classing sim titles like SimCity4 while at the EA-owned studio Maxis, was on hand to introduce Cityscapes: Sim Builder.

The game will see you take on the role of the mayor, who is tasked with building a city that fulfills the needs of its residents, keeping them happy but, at the same time, doing little harm to the environment. Like any Sim title, you will quickly find yourself engross in the world-building as minutes turn into hours while you’re getting your city up and running.

Sidenote, this game is definitely best enjoyed while playing on the iPad. The iPhone works well, but its a much better experience on the tablet.

The official game description reads:

Cityscapes: Sim Builder is a new, sustainable take on classic city-building games optimized for mobile and created by veteran sim builders. Players take on the role of mayor and are tasked with building carefully thought-out systems to protect the health

and happiness of citizens. With a focus on sustainability, players must carefully balance citizens’ basic needs, such as housing, jobs, and utilities, while considering the impact of industry and transportation on the environment. With stunning 3D architecture,

Cityscapes: Sim Builder offers endless design possibilities and endless hours of fun.

Start building your dream city now in Cityscapes: Sim Builder, available on Apple Arcade.

—

Photo: Apple / Apple Arcade