Herschel Walker Solicited Funds From Donors In Campaign Scam

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Herschel Walker and his failed bid for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat was disastrous from the onset and now, incriminating emails show that Walker solicited thousands of dollars for his campaign for his own use. The former football star actually obtained over $500,000 from one donor that he placed into an LLC and never reported the donation per campaign finance rules.

The Daily Beast published exclusive details regarding Herschel Walker and the funds in which he swindled wads of cash from donor Dennis Washington, who was led to believe the money was going to the campaign.

From The Daily Beast:

Emails obtained by The Daily Beast—and verified as authentic by a person with knowledge of the exchanges—show that Walker asked Washington to wire $535,200 directly to that undisclosed company, HR Talent, LLC.

And the emails reveal that not only did Washington complete Walker’s wire requests, he was under the impression that these were, in fact, political contributions.

In the best possible circumstances, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the emails suggest violations of federal fundraising rules; in the worst case, they could be an indication of more serious crimes, such as wire fraud.

The publication notes that Walker was well aware of the campaign donation rules so it is possible he returned the money or directed it to a Super PAC in support of the campaign. However, Walker never contributed any of his own funds to the campaign nor was the money from Washington directed back to the Super Pac.

The entire piece on Herschel Walker is fascinating and completely depicts how brazen his actions were. Given the fact that Georgia became something of a political hot spot in the wake of the 2020 elections that Donald Trump lost, Walker seemingly didn’t figure in that scrutiny into his political dealings would be stringent at the least.

Read the entire piece here.

—

Photo: Getty