Soulja Boy To Write For Rihanna and Chris Brown

Soulja Boy’s three mixtapes exploded onto the internet Halloween night and have been widely downloaded nationwide. Now as his new material continues to bubble online, he’s revealing that he is broadening his horizons and working on new R&B material. Cortez is confirming reports that he’s been busy in the studio writing for singing superstars, Rihanna and her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

According to him, he was on a tight deadline when he got a phone call to contribute to Rihanna’s upcoming Rated R album. He told MTV about the last minute request saying,

“It was like, ‘Yo, I need you to do something for Rihanna’s album. You got 11 hours. Go!’ It was like, What?!”

He also noted that he contributed to Chris Brown’s forthcoming, Graffiti, album. Soulja Boy and Chris teamed up for a song titled, “She’s Bad” which he says all the females will love.

“My approach to it was, if me and Chris Brown ever did a song together it got to be the best song ever. When people hear it, it gotta be automatic, be in all the kids’ heads, all the girls definitely gotta love it, all the females gotta love it. That was my approach to it. I was just thinking, ‘What is the slickest lines I could say to a female to make them fall in love with this record?”

Look for Soulja Boy’s collaborations with Rihanna and Chris Brown when Rated R hits store shelves November 23 and Graffiti drops on December 15.