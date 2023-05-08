Subscribe
Gucci Mane ft. Roddy Ricch & Nardo Wick “Pissy,” Dave East & Young Chris “Naughty” & More | Daily Visuals 5.8.23

Gucci Mane has an iced out serving tray for a medallion and Dave East and Young Chris stuntin' something ridiculous on the block. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 8, 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video
Gucci Mane hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

While Gucci Mane remains one of the most recognizable artists in the game, the ATLien’s been keeping a relatively low profile for a while, but it seems like he’s readying a return to the forefront of the rap game as he comes through with some new work.

Linking up with Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick for his visuals to “Pissy,” Guwop and company take the opportunity to show off some diamond encrusted pieces the size of dinner plates while some scantily clad young women pose up a storm in a yellow drop-top Chevy. Looks like yellow is the color of choice for this joint.

Back up in the Northeast, Dave East and Young Chris of the Young Guns take to the streets in a yellow drop top of their own and in their clip to “Naughty” politic in a banana yellow Huracan Lambo on the block where they twist up trees and entertain some sexy young ladies. Is yellow whips the new “In” thing for this summer?

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from That Mexican OT, Rowdy Rebel & Fetty Luciano, and more.

GUCCI MANE FT. RODDY RICCH & NARDO WICK – “PISSY”

DAVE EAST & YOUNG CHRIS – “NAUGHTY”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “SLIDE”

ROWDY REBEL & FETTY LUCIANO – “KNOW BOUT US”

SLEAZYWORLD GO FT. POLO G – “OFF THE COURT”

KAP G FT. PESO PESO & BRICK WOLFPACK – “POZOLE”

LIL GOTIT & MONEY MUSIK – “250”

BILLY WOODS & KENNY SEGAL – “SOFT LANDING”

Daily Visuals

