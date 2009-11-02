Al Sharpton’s Ex-Wife and Daughter Arrested

Al Sharpton’s ex-wife and daughter were arrested in New York Friday after getting into an argument with police over a traffic ticket.

23-year-old Dominique Sharpton sped past a police car and ran a red light before being stopped by NYPD. She called her mother, 53-year-old Kathy Jordan, before being escorted into the back of a police car. A verbal argument ensued and both women were charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of governmental administration. Police issued them desk appearance tickets before letting them go.

Al lashed out at NYPD via his Twitter page saying,

“I cannot imagine how two unarmed women with no record, could be taken in cuffs from a traffic dispute with NO personal or property damage involved. Well this is what we deal with everyday. We will never accept unfairness.”

Al and his attorney called the arrest “excessive” and agree that they appeared to have been arrested for asking why the ticket was given.