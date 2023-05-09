‘New And Making Noise’ Podcast Episode 25: Key Glock

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Welcome back to New And Making Noise, your source for the hottest new artists making waves in music right now. In this episode, Memphis rapper and Young Dolph protégé, Key Glock, joins hosts Incognito, DJ Misses and A-Plus in the studio to talk about his latest album Glockoma 2 as he goes back on tour.

Fresh off the success of his album Glockoma 2, the first project he released since the tragic loss of his cousin and mentor Young Dolph, Glock is back on the road performing live with “bigger venues” and “more energy” than his last tour. “The energy is going to be there anyway, but we might cause a little earthquake,” he says.

Glock came up as a young artist under Dolph, the Memphis icon tragically lost to gun violence in his hometown in 2021.

The late rapper found success in creating music for his Memphis community and achieved mainstream success with chart-topping tracks like “Major” featuring Key Glock and “RNB” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Dolph has collaborated with Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, O.T. Genasis and T.I.—all while operating his own independent record label Paper Route Empire (PRE).

Key Glock released his debut mixtape Glock Season in 2017 under PRE. Since his debut, the young artist released more projects including the first Glockoma mixtape and the Dum and Dummer joint album series that he made with Dolph.

Glock, who is still a PRE artist, is keeping the legacy of Dolph’s empire alive by setting his sights on future projects as he continues to perform and make music. “I ain’t got [the music] where I want it yet. I’m still on the music but I’m slowly but surely going to work onto other things,” Glock says.

The Memphis-born artist is not limiting himself to music. “I thought about [acting],” he says. “I’m still thinking about it.”

The young rapper also touches on the making of Glockoma 2, his favorite food, the music he’s currently listening to and his favorite piece of jewelry—his first PRE chain gifted to him by Dolph. “My first chain I ever got, my first PRE chain,” Glock says. “It was my first chain Dolph gave to me, so it’s probably my favorite chain.”

So far, the 25-year-old artist is in no rush to define his career. When asked, “What’s your proudest moment right now?” Glock candidly answers, “I ain’t got one yet.”

Listen to the full conversation with Key Glock below or here.