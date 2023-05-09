HHW Gaming: Saints Row Gets New Life With New The Heist & The Hazardous DLC

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Despite being a flop, Saints Row continues to push on, thanks to the new DLC.

As promised, Deep Silver and Volition continue supporting the Saints Row reboot and have dropped “The Heist & The Hazardous” DLC.

The new DLC will take players back to the violent streets of Santo Illeso and expand it, bringing you to the new district of Sunshine Springs, a play on the real-life location of Palm Springs.

“The Heist & The Hazardous” is the first of three DLC drops coming to the game and will feature three new story missions that you can enjoy alone or team up with a buddy for some co-op mayhem. Along with new missions, a new weapon, helicopter, rewards, cosmetics, and more will also be there.

The Update Also Comes With Bug Fixes

Players can suit up as their version of the boss and travel to Sunshine Springs for free starting today. For those who dropped $29.99 on the Saints Row expansion pass, you will get full access to all of the content in “The Heist & The Hazardous” as well as the free updates, including the bug fixes.

Here is a breakdown of everything you get:

All-new playable district of Sunshine Springs

Improved combat feel, gameplay flow, and balancing

Selfie mode

12 new emotes and emote selection wheel

New camera angle for vehicles

And a huge number of additional fixes and tweaks

We have no idea if this will elevate the game we reviewed in August, where we said Saints Row is “mediocre at best,” and possibly “will reach that status over time, but they say first impressions are everything, and Saints Row fails to make a good one.”

You can peep the trailer for The Heist & The Hazardous DLC below.

–

Photo: Deep Silver