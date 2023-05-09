Subscribe
HHW Gaming: Saints Row Gets New Life With New The Heist & The Hazardous DLC

Published on May 9, 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video
Source: Deep Silver / Saints Row The Heist & The Hazardous

Despite being a flop, Saints Row continues to push on, thanks to the new DLC.

As promised, Deep Silver and Volition continue supporting the Saints Row reboot and have dropped “The Heist & The Hazardous” DLC.

The new DLC will take players back to the violent streets of Santo Illeso and expand it, bringing you to the new district of Sunshine Springs, a play on the real-life location of Palm Springs.

“The Heist & The Hazardous” is the first of three DLC drops coming to the game and will feature three new story missions that you can enjoy alone or team up with a buddy for some co-op mayhem. Along with new missions, a new weapon, helicopter, rewards, cosmetics, and more will also be there.

Source: Deep Silver / Saints Row The Heist & The Hazardous

The Update Also Comes With Bug Fixes

Players can suit up as their version of the boss and travel to Sunshine Springs for free starting today. For those who dropped $29.99 on the Saints Row expansion pass, you will get full access to all of the content in “The Heist & The Hazardous” as well as the free updates, including the bug fixes.

Here is a breakdown of everything you get:

  • All-new playable district of Sunshine Springs
  • Improved combat feel, gameplay flow, and balancing
  • Selfie mode
  • 12 new emotes and emote selection wheel
  • New camera angle for vehicles
  • And a huge number of additional fixes and tweaks
Source: Deep Silver / Saints Row The Heist & The Hazardous

We have no idea if this will elevate the game we reviewed in August, where we said Saints Row is “mediocre at best,” and possibly “will reach that status over time, but they say first impressions are everything, and Saints Row fails to make a good one.”

You can peep the trailer for The Heist & The Hazardous DLC below.

Photo: Deep Silver

HHW Gaming Saints Row video games

