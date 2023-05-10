Subscribe
Fuego Base ft. Benny The Butcher, Uncle Murda, Rick Hyde & Lo Profile “Take A Look,” Red Café, Capella Grey & Fabolous “Don’t Vibe and Tell” & More | Daily Visuals 5.10.23

Fuego Base, Benny The Butcher, Uncle Murda, Rick Hyde & Lo Profile hit up the club in Connecticut and Red Cafe, Fabolous and Capella Grey hit up a spot in New York. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 10, 2023

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

At this point, y’all should know that if a song got Benny The Butcher on it, there’s gonna be talk about bricks, whips and chicks as the Buffalo hustler knows all about that sh*t. Such is the case for Fuego Base’s visuals to “Take A Look” in which The Butcher, Uncle Murda, Rick Hyde and Lo Profile head to Connecticut to turn up with the Base and hold court in a club, where the bottles get popped and the ice glistens under the disco lights.

Speaking of the club, Red Café, Capella Grey and Fabolous know a thing or two about that life and in their clip to “Don’t Vibe And Tell,” the New York trio heads to the hotspot where they woo some nice young ladies who learn that these men have the technology to keep their private lives off social media.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Philthy Rich, No Cap and more.

FUEGO BASE FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER, UNCLE MURDA, RICK HYDE & LO PROFILE – “TAKE A LOOK”

REDCAFÉ, CAPELLA GREY & FABOLOUS – “DON’T VIBE AND TELL”

FRESH PORTER FT. FINESSE2TYMES – “P TALK”

PHILTHY RICH – “RICH IS GANGSTA”

ALBEE AL & LIL TJAY – “TOP OPP”

TEE GRIZZLEY & SKILLA BABY – “AIN’T GOTTA LIE”

NOCAP – “CUBAN LINKS & DRUG HABITS”

IDK FT. SAUCY SANTANA & JUCEE FROOT – “PINOT NOIR”

DOODIE LO – “SMURKIO FLOW”

