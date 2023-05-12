Killer Mike ft. Eryn Allen Kane “Motherless,” Pitbull & Lil Jon “Jumpin” & More | Daily Visuals 5.12.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With his next solo album, Michael about a month away from releasing, Killer Mike is wasting no time getting work from his project out to his fans and a day after dropping a video for one album cut, the OG ATLien comes through with another joint dedicated to his Old Earth.

In his Eryn Allen Kane assisted visual to “Motherless,” Killer Mike reminisces about his mother’s life from a little girl growing up on the westside of Atlanta to the moment she went back to the essence from which her magic was born. Definitely a moving song and touching video.

Back in Miami, Lil Jon comes out of hibernation to link up with Pitbull and for their clip to “Jumpin,” the two men take to the friendly skies to get turnt up and put the lives on everyone on board in danger as they jump up and down on the private jet. Isn’t that how Seinfeld and his crew ended up in a bad situation and going to prison?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NBA YoungBoy, Vado, and more.

PART 2: KILLER MIKE FT. ERYN ALLEN KANE – “MOTHERLESS”

PITBULL & LIL JON – “JUMPIN”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “B*TCH LET’S DO IT”

VADO – “DEEP SACRIFICES”

FAT TREL – “STRIKE”

BERNER – “MOTION”

WYNNE – “JAW MORANT”

CML – “IT’S GOING DOWN”