Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

LaRussell’s Mom Steps Up As Rapper Faces Heat Over “Heaven Sent” Song

LaRussell has been dealing with heavy backlash following the release of his new record “Heaven Sent.”

Published on March 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Outside Lands Music Festival 2025
Source: Dana Jacobs / Getty

LaRussell has been dealing with heavy backlash following the release of his new record “Heaven Sent.”

The controversy stems from lyrics in the song where the Bay Area rapper references controversial figures such as Jeffrey Epstein, Adolf Hitler, and Donald Trump, referring to them as “heaven sent.” The song quickly sparked backlash online, with many listeners criticizing the references and questioning the message behind the song. 

According to LaRussell, even his own engineer tried to convince him not to release the track. Still, the independent rapper chose to drop it anyway. Since then, he’s addressed the backlash directly, explaining that the song’s message was meant to highlight that all humans are created by God, even those who have committed evil acts.

“What do y’all think I’m saying in this song? Is it the truth that’s bothersome or is it what YOU think I’m saying? I’m saying every human was made by God. Even the evil ones. Even the n*ggas going to hell alongside some of y’all uncles, daddies, and favorite rappers.”

As the criticism continued to build, LaRussell’s mother, Yvette McDonald, organized a rally in support of her son, which took place on March 25 in South Vallejo.

Amid the controversy, the West Coast MC has also decided to take a break from social media to step away form the negativity. He informed fans about the decision through a text blast sent to supporters.

“I’ll be off the grid for awhile just working on myself and being in my community. I’ve been online every single day spreading my message to the masses for the past 5 years! I’m tiiiiiiired boss! I would still ove to have your support during this time offline. I’ll still be throwing shows and finding out new ways to push my product. You may see more text and emails from me than usual.”

While negative opinions around “Heaven Sent” spread, LaRussell calls for a mental regroup.

Related Tags

Bay Area west coast

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Latto and 21 Savage

    High Time For A Hard Launch! Latto & Her 'Big Mama' Baby Bump Grace 'Paper Magazine,' 21 Savage Finally Seems To Confirm Their Coupledom

    Bossip
    Houston Rodeo 2026 Vol 3

    Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! One Last Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

    Bossip
    New York Mets v Chicago White Sox

    Breaking Down Frank Thomas’ Lawsuit Against The White Sox, Nike And Fanatics

    Cassius Life

    Tommie Lee, 41, Dragged For Allegedly Hooking Up Solange's 21-Year-Old Son

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    The American rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on
    22 Items
    Celebrity  |  Written By Sammy Approved

    JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Setlist: Every Song We’re Hoping To Hear This Summer

    Comment
    Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour
    Video  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

    Comment
    Vintage Map Of Africa Continent On Retro Paper Background
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Map Showing Africa’s True Size Goes Viral

    Comment
    16 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    White Conservative Women Are Druski’s Latest Target In New Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

    Comment
    Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Afroman Trial: What We Know About The Wildest Case In Hip-Hop Right Now

    Comment
    Trending
    Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
    3 Items
    jay-z  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

    Comment
    2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    D4vd’s Former Friend Neo Speaks Out After Grand Jury Questioning

    Comment
    US releases thousands of Epstein investigation files under transparency law deadline
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Trump Claim About Epstein Fallout Disproven By 2009 Email

    Comment
    15 Items
    News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Latto & 21 Savage’s Hand Announce Bun In The Oven In “Business Is Personal” Video

    Comment
    Druski White Face
    14 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Druski Dons Whiteface In New “Proud American” Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close