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LaRussell Calls Controversial Figures “Heaven Sent” In Snippet

LaRussell Raises Eyebrows After Calling Controversial Figures “Heaven Sent” In New Snippet

LaRussell is raising eyebrows after previewing a new song that name-drops some controversial figures.

Published on March 16, 2026
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LaRussell is raising eyebrows after previewing a new song that name-drops some controversial figures.

The Bay Area MC has been making plenty of noise through his music and backyard performances, but this time the attention is coming from a different place.

In a new snippet posted to social media, LaRussell mentions infamous names like Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump, and Adolf Hitler while referring to them as “heaven sent.” He captioned the post, “MY ENGINEER TOLD ME I PROBABLY SHOULDN’T PUT THIS OUT….THAT’S EXACTLY WHY I PUT THIS OUT.”

Fans online instantly expressed disappointment, with many questioning why the rapper would reference those figures in that way. Even though he also mentioned historical figures Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., along with Kanye West, it didn’t soften the backlash from critics. The snippet quickly started across social media, sparking debate among listeners.

Later, the 31-year-old rapper clarified what he meant by the lyrics.

“What do y’all think I’m saying in this song? Is it the truth that’s bothersome, or is it what YOU think I’m saying? I’m saying every human was made by God. Even the evil ones, even the n*ggas going to hell alongside some of y’all uncles, daddies, and favorite rappers.”

LaRussell made it clear he wasn’t praising those figures, but instead pointing out that everyone, good or evil, was created by God.

The rapper has also caught some heat recently for signing a deal with Roc Nation. After preaching independence and ownership for years, some of his Day 1 supporters felt like he had switched up. LaRussell later explained his reasoning behind bringing on a partner.

“I chose to get a partner to help me with things that I couldn’t obtain myself in the same manner that I would have liked to. A black man who took the same route I took and built a whole company and said, ‘Here’s all these tools. I would like you to use these tools because I think it’s gonna help you on your journey too.”

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