Kyrie Irving Pays $11K For Independent Rapper LaRussell’s Album

Kyrie Irving is putting his money where his mouth is by supporting one of Hip-Hop’s most promising independent acts.

As LaRussell once said, “Billboard can’t count my spins, I’m out the trunk.” He has truly embraced the independent route and stuck to it. While many up-and-coming rappers fold once a lucrative contract is on the table, the Bay Area MC chose the long road, refusing to cut corners, and it’s clearly paying off.

Backyard concerts have become a staple of LaRussell’s brand. The independent artist has created an intimate performance space by opening up his own “backyard” to a select group of fans. Beyond hosting these shows, he’s also brought out major names like E-40, Juvenile, and T-Pain.

The 31-year-old rapper has been selling his latest project, Something’s In The Water, straight out of the trunk, fully independent. Within the first 24 hours of its release, he made $57,000 from over 2,000 fans. Snoop Dogg even shows love, donating $2,500 to support the rising West Coast MC. But the biggest moment came when Kyrie Irving dropped a major bag, donating $11,001, making it the most expensive album purchase to date.

Did we mention LaRusell is independent?

Kyrie later hopped on the phone with LaRussell and gave him his flowers:

“You earned it. You deserve it. You worked your a** off, so I thought I would just contribute. I know you will pay it forward… I’m putting my money where my mouth is.”

Salute to Kyrie Irving for supporting a dope act coming out of the bay.