Subscribe
Close
kanye west

Kanye West Drops 'BULLY,' Marks His First Solo Project In Five Years

Kanye West Drops His Album ‘BULLY,’ Marks His First Solo Project In Five Years

Kanye West is back feeding the streets with his latest project, BULLY.

Published on March 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kanye West on Drink Champs
Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West is back feeding the streets with his latest project, BULLY.

After releasing Donda in 2021, Ye took a break from dropping solo material. During that time, he teamed up with West Coast Swiss-Army Knife, Ty Dolla $ign for their two-part collaborative series Vultures, which delivered big records like “Carnival,” “Do It,” and “Slide.”

Now with BULLY, after teasing the project for quite some time, the Chicago rapper dropped the album on Friday (March 28). In partnership with Gamma, Ye also held a listening event for the project that was live-streamed on YouTube.

The 18-track album includes appearances from Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, and Don Toliver. His collaboration with Travis Scott was also paired with a music video, which was reportedly directed by Bianca Censori.

James Blake was also a part of the project but ultimately requested to be removed from the credits. Stating the original track he recorded is “completely different in spirit.”

Ahead of the release, Ye shared the album’s tracklist online with the caption “BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI,” referencing earlier comments he made in 2025 about experimenting with artificial intelligence and voice modulation on future music.

Kanye also attempted to turn over a new leaf before the album arrived, issuing an apology through The Wall Street Journal for his past antiseptic remarks.

“I’m not asking for sympathy or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home.”

With BULLY now officially out in the world, fans are already debating whether the project was worth the wait or not.

Related Tags

Kanye West

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 06, 2024

    Black And White And Red All Over: Jordyn Woods Stands Out In All-White Swimsuit During Beachside St Barts Bachelorette Party

    Bossip
    21 Savage and Latto

    Papa Proof! Footage From Latto's 'Big Mama' Baby Shower Finally Confirms 21 Savage Coupledom

    Bossip
    TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 - Day 3

    Tristan Thompson Flamed After Visiting White House & Taking Photo With JD Vance

    Cassius Life
    GOLF: FEB 16 PGA The Genesis Invitational

    Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI After Rollover Car Crash

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour
    Video  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

    Comment
    Outside Lands Music Festival 2025
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    LaRussell’s Mom Steps Up As Rapper Faces Heat Over “Heaven Sent” Song

    Comment
    Vintage Map Of Africa Continent On Retro Paper Background
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Map Showing Africa’s True Size Goes Viral

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For Donating To Her GoFundMe To Pay Off Cardi B, Allegedly

    Comment
    Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
    3 Items
    jay-z  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

    Comment
    Trending
    BUN B RODEO NIGHT
    11 Items
    Houston Rodeo  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Houston Rodeo Enforces Strict Dress Code Due To Bootylicious Attire , Social Media Has Thoughts

    Comment
    Amber Rose SlutWalk LA
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Professional Procreator Says Democrats Are Extension Of KKK

    Comment
    Druski White Face
    14 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Druski Dons Whiteface In New “Proud American” Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

    Comment
    Web Summit Qatar 2026 - Day One
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How The MPC Changed Black Music Forever

    Comment
    2025 Dreamville Music Festival
    J. Cole  |  Written By Weso

    J. Cole Says ‘The Fall-Off’ Originally Had A Kendrick Lamar Feature, Decided To Scrap It Once It Was Leaked

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close