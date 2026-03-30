Kanye West Drops His Album ‘BULLY,’ Marks His First Solo Project In Five Years

Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West is back feeding the streets with his latest project, BULLY.

After releasing Donda in 2021, Ye took a break from dropping solo material. During that time, he teamed up with West Coast Swiss-Army Knife, Ty Dolla $ign for their two-part collaborative series Vultures, which delivered big records like “Carnival,” “Do It,” and “Slide.”

Now with BULLY, after teasing the project for quite some time, the Chicago rapper dropped the album on Friday (March 28). In partnership with Gamma, Ye also held a listening event for the project that was live-streamed on YouTube.

The 18-track album includes appearances from Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, and Don Toliver. His collaboration with Travis Scott was also paired with a music video, which was reportedly directed by Bianca Censori.

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James Blake was also a part of the project but ultimately requested to be removed from the credits. Stating the original track he recorded is “completely different in spirit.”

Ahead of the release, Ye shared the album’s tracklist online with the caption “BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI,” referencing earlier comments he made in 2025 about experimenting with artificial intelligence and voice modulation on future music.

Kanye also attempted to turn over a new leaf before the album arrived, issuing an apology through The Wall Street Journal for his past antiseptic remarks.

“I’m not asking for sympathy or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home.”

With BULLY now officially out in the world, fans are already debating whether the project was worth the wait or not.