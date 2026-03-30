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Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

A video surfaced online that appears to show Young Thug having a heated conversation with Charleston White backstage at an event.

Published on March 30, 2026
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Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A video surfaced online that appears to show Young Thug having a heated conversation with Charleston White backstage at an event.

White later posted the clip on Instagram, claiming the Atlanta rapper and his entourage allegedly threatened him during the encounter at Druski’s Coulda Been Love reunion.

“Young Thug and his goons threatened Unc life and tried to attack him at Druski’s Coulda Been Love Reunion, and IT DIDN’T GO THEIR WAY!”

White also claimed he is considering taking legal action, alleging that Spider made a threatening statement during the interaction.

“Unc is threatening to press charges against Young Thug for ‘Terroristic Threat,’ by saying, ‘You’re gonna lose your life right here.’ While his goon pretends to clutch a gun.”

The controversial commentator has been outspoken about Young Thug’s legal issues in the past, which has led to tension with several figures in the Hip-Hop world. Over the years, White has also had a choice of words for people like Lil Woody, Gillie Da King, and others.

Later that night, White went live to further address the alleged confrontation, claiming Thug approached him despite currently being on probation.

“You’re on probation, you approached me threatening me. Your words were, ‘We step on sh*t,” you didn’t say “I”, you didn’t make it singular, you said we. That means a gang, then you had a fella with you that was in possession of a gun. You’re not supposed to be around people that have guns.”

As of now, Young thug has not publicly responded to White’s claims, and it remains unclear whether any legal action will actually be pursued following the alleged altercation.

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