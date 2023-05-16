Jamie Foxx In Recovery, Rehabbing In Chicago With Family: Report

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx suffered a medical emergency last month with details still largely unknown by the wider public, but it appears that Foxx is on the mend. The celebrated actor and entertainer is currently in recovery and rehabbing in Chicago with his family in tow, according to a new report.

TMZ reports that Jamie Foxx, 55, has been housed inside the facility in Chicago late last month after suffering a medical emergency while filming on set in Atlanta. According to the outlet, the facility Foxx is receiving treatment is one of the best of its kind in the country.

Foxx’s family, most specifically his daughters and the mother of one of his children were in Chicago over the weekend and visited the facility. While the details of Foxx’s condition and what sent him into recovery have been kept mum, he is said to be inside a facility known for stroke recovery and spinal cord injury rehab among other focuses.

Previously, one of Foxx’s daughters said that her father was moving around and actually playing pickleball with his family and friends amid reports that his condition had taken a turn for the worse. The latest news comes after that announcement made by Corrine Foxx.

Salute to Jamie Foxx and strength to him as he continues his recovery.

Photo: Getty